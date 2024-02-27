Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Time, TV channel for game vs. Alex Ovechkin

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Game notes: The Red Wings had every reason to fall flat on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Simply put, the Red Wings were surrounded by distractions when they entered the United Center. Former Red Wings and Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios was honored before the game by having his No. 7 retired. Patrick Kane was returning to the building where he spent the first 16 years of his career and the game even came to a hault as he was honored with a stadium-wide standing ovation in the first period. Heck, the Wings were even facing their old goaltender, Petr Mrázek. And there were even some celebrities on hand, with former tennis star John McEnroe in attendance and actress Cindy Crawford making an appearance as well.

But perhaps the biggest impediment for the Wings was they were playing their third game in four nights and had just played the St. Louis Blues the day before in Detroit. It wasn't hard to see the Wings were playing with tired legs.

So when the Wings found themselves down, 2-1, late in the third period, it wasn't exactly shocking. But the Wings did what good teams do, and found a way to win. It started with Alex DeBrincat, another former Blackhawk, firing a puck from behind the net that somehow got stuck in Mrázek's pads and flickered into the back of the net to tie the game up. And when the game eventually went into overtime, it ended in the most storybook way possible, with Kane on a breakaway and beating Mrázek with a snipe into the top right corner. Game. Blouses.

The win marked the Wings' fifth in a row since stumbling out of the gates on their West Coast road trip with two straight losses against the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

In order to make it six games in a row, the Wings will have to beat a Capitals team that had a dreadful start to the month but has picked it up as of late. The Caps won three games in a row prior to losing in overtime to the Florida Panthers on Saturday and are one of the teams pushing the Red Wings for a wild card spot, albeit, they've got some significant catching up to do.

Although the Capitals have remained competitive this year, they have one of the worst goal differentials in the entire league. Entering the week, the Caps had allowed 31 more goals than they had scored, which is only better than five other teams. For comparison, the Red Wings are plus-22 in goal differential, which is far and away the best of any of the Eastern Conference teams competing for wild card spots.

The Wings will have Tuesday and Wednesday off before hosting the New York Islanders on Thursday and the Florida Panthers on Saturday before hitting the road again.

Live updates

