Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live updates from Alex Ovechkin's visit

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

COLUMN:Wings' latest upset proves it: This team just might be playoff-bound

COMING IN HOT: Wings take down one of NHL's top teams for first 3-game win streak in 2 years

Game notes: The streaking Red Wings continue a homestand against a solid Washington Capitals team. Detroit beat the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, two projected playoff contenders, thanks to nine goals over those two games at LCA. Defensemen Nick Leddy and Filip Hronek have combined for six assists (three apiece) in that span. The Capitals won Monday vs. the Buffalo Sabres after dropping two straight (one in overtime). Washington is led, to no one's surprise, by Alexander Ovechkin's 21 points (a league-leading 11 goals and 10 assists) and plus-9 rating. Evgeny Kuznetsov has a sturdy 16 points in 12 games, by way of 11 assists and five goals.

After Thursday, the Capitals head south to Columbus, Ohio, for a Friday night game with the Blue Jackets. The Wings end their four-game homestand Saturday vs. the Montreal Canadiens before taking that same Columbus trip to play the Blue Jackets.

