Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Time, TV channel for massive showdown

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

IT'S PUT UP OR SHUT UP TIME: Backs against the wall, Detroit Red Wings win a must-win game. Just to set up another one

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena in Washington on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Game notes: This is a big one.

The Washington Capitals have fallen off a bit since beating the Wings on March 28 in overtime, losing six straight, but that was after making a strong push up the standings. If there's anything we've learned watching this NHL season, it's that things can change very quickly, and with a loss on Tuesday to the Caps, the Wings will be fighting an uphill battle to get back into the last playoff spot.

After a huge win on Sunday over the Buffalo Sabres and a Caps overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, the Red Wings have found themselves back in a decent position. According to MoneyPuck, a website that runs simulations to predict who will make the NHL playoffs and how far they'll go once they're in, the Red Wings had a 51.6% chance of making the postseason after Sunday's action. That's essentially a coin flip, but the good news for Wings fans is that's second of the five teams competing for the final two spots in the Eastern Conference. MoneyPuck gives the New York Islanders a slight edge over the Wings at 59.2%, but they've got an advantage over the Wings because they could still snag the final spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Atlantic Division is out of reach for Detroit. The Pittsburgh Penguins have a 38.3% chance of making the playoffs, while the Capitals are listed at 25.8% and the Philadelphia Flyers come in at 24.9%.

All of these teams are so bunched up in the standings that it's almost impossible to say what will end up happening with any sort of confidence, which is why even the favorites to make the postseason in MoneyPuck's predictions are just above 50%. All five teams are within one win of each other, and only the Flyers have played an extra game.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Monday his team will roll with the same lineup they used Sunday in a victory over the Buffalo Sabres, except with Alex Lyon in net instead of James Reimer.

Derek Lalonde on Red Wings: Same lineup vs. Capitals Tuesday as won Sunday.

Alex Lyon starting vs. Capitals.

Michael Rasmussen (upper body) remains unavailable. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 8, 2024

IN NET: Detroit Red Wings' Alex Lyon, now the starting goalie, is the epitome of perseverance

After Tuesday's big-time matchup with the Capitals, the Wings finish with three of their final four games of the season on the road, starting at Pittsburgh, then at Toronto, home against Montreal and finally concluding with a road trip to Montreal. The Wings will be hoping Montreal will be the final tune-up before the postseason, and not the last game of a hectic season.

