Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals, 12/31/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals, 12/31/2021
Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak. Frank Vatrano, Eetu Luostarinen, Maxim Mamin, Anton Lundell, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov also scored to help the Panthers set a season high for goals in their league-leading 16th home win.
Internet death threats aren't new to Mayfield and his wife Emily.
Alex Ovechkin had two goals in the third period, including the go-ahead score with 2:51 remaining, and the Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night. The game-winner was his 275th career power play goal, a new NHL record. “It’s a great moment for me, for the team, for the fans, for the game as well,” Ovechkin said.
It's not a good sign if your lair is called the "Chamber of Secrets."View Entire Post ›
Pitcher Max Scherzer clears the air on how the Dodgers utilized him in the playoffs, saying it didn't lead to him signing with the Mets.
John Robinson and John Madden had known each other since the fifth grade. John Robinson talks about his relationship with the Hall of Fame coach-broadcaster.
A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats fan quickly became a meme during a rough moment against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.
Jordan Poole understands why he wasn't one of Steph Curry's teammates to receive a Rolex after the Warriors star broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record.
Georgia and Alabama will meet for the national title for the second time in five seasons. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs for the SEC title on Dec. 4.
Apparently a 24-point halftime lead in the Orange Bowl against Michigan was not enough for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
CBS with a wonderful tribute to the late John Madden
Jamar Cain posted a heartfelt goodbye to Oklahoma after the Sooners' Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday, as everyone knew he was following former OU coach Lincoln Riley to USC. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Friday evening that Cain is now set to become LSU's defensive line coach and run game coordinator.
Jordan Poole explained why Klay Thompson is universally loved as a player in the NBA.
Elian Soto, Juan Soto’s younger brother, donned full Mets gear in a workout video posted to his social media accounts. The caption read: 'Are you ready for what’s coming this year?'
Many are learning new things about John Madden in the days following his passing. One of the most significant lessons flows from his staunch advocacy for player safety, especially in the years after his retirement from broadcasting. We explained it on Wednesday, looking at the various efforts he advanced and beliefs he held. Later in [more]
A father is accused of assaulting a referee at his son's basketball game in Kenmore.
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
The Suns had a golden opportunity to join one of the greatest teams of all time in the NBA record books, but the Celtics denied them Friday with a surprising upset win.
Do you like TRICK PLAYS?
Great Eight: The No. 1 boxer in each of the original eight divisions.