Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin tries to turn up ice past the Golden Knights' Mark Stone during the first period on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

Game notes: The defending Stanley Cup champs come to town as the Golden Knights hit Little Caesars Arena. It’s a good reminder just how hard winning a Cup is; in addition to playing 82 regular-season games, the Knights took the ice for 22 playoff games (a light number, actually, considering none of their four series reached Game 7), resulting in 104 actual games played.

No wonder, then, that they hit Detroit more than a little banged-up, even as they sit in second place in the Pacific Division. Former No. 2 overall pick (by Buffalo) Jack Eichel is out after a lower-body surgery; that’s after Eichel missed more than half the 2021-22 season following back surgery. William Karlsson, who had 43 goals as one of the original “Misfits,” the Golden Knights’ term for their expansion-year roster that made it all the way to the Cup finals, is likely out until at least next month’s All-Star break. Forward Michael Amadio, who followed 16 goals last season with five tallies in the playoffs, hit injured reserve last week. And defenseman Shea Theodore has been down since November, eying a potential February return. In all, that’s 66 points from the Knights’ playoff run ruled out for Saturday night’s game.

So who WILL be playing? Jonathan Marchessault, another “Misfit” who won the Conn Smythe Trophy in the summer as the playoff MVP, is having a career year at age 33; he leads Vegas with 22 goals. Tuesday’s win over the Islanders was the first time in five games Marchessault didn’t score; he jumped right back on the horse with a hat trick in Friday’s win over the Rangers.

Another star against the Rangers? Netminder Adin Hill, who stopped 36 of 38 shots in New York to raise his save percentage to .936 on the season. Hill came off the bench in the postseason to steal the Cup for the Knights, posting a .932 save percentage in 16 playoff appearances. Head coach Bruce Cassidy may have a tough choice in net on the second half of the back-to-back; Logan Thomson has been solid in 30 appearances, with a .907 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average. But he was torched for six goals in hist last start, on Monday.

The Wings, meanwhile, will have Alex Lyon in net, coming off his third career shutout, in which he stopped 30 shots in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at LCA. Ville Husso, who entered the season as the No. 1 goalie before suffering a lower-body injury in December, appears ready to return. Husso took a conditioning start with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Friday night; he stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout of Belleville, the Ottawa Senators’ affiliate.

Whoever the Knights start in net will face a challenge in Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who scored against the Flyers on Thursday to stretch his personal points streak to 10 games. It’s tied for the second-longest streak for Larkin, with his Jan. 29-March 1, 2022, streak and behind a 14-game run from Dec. 4-31, 2018.

After tonight’s game, the Wings have a bit of a slow couple of weeks; they wrap up January with a visit from the Senators on Wednesday, then have nine days off for the NHL’s All-Star/winter break, with the Vancouver Canucks’ Feb. 10 visit getting them back to work. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, start their break right after the game, though they’ll return to action on Feb. 6 with a visit from the Edmonton Oilers.

