Detroit Red Wings power up in 5-2 win over Vegas Golden Knights: Game thread recap

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

MORE WINGS: 10 thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings after 10 games

Game notes: Both teams are playing the latter half of a back-to-back as the Wings were on the road vs. the Buffalo Sabres and the Knights were on the road vs. the Montreal Canadiens. Sunday's game is the first of four straight at home for Detroit.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Red Wings rookies rack up the points in 4-3 OT win over Buffalo

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vanquish Vegas, 5-2: Game thread recap