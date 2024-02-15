Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Time, TV channel, for game vs. NHL's top team

When: 10 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane protects the puck from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl during the second period on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta.

TENDER NEWS: Detroit Red Wings await word on Ville Husso injury after lousy start to extended trip

Game notes: The third period of the Red Wings' first game of their West Coast trip was certainly one to forget. That's because Connor McDavid happened.

After a comeback win on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, who the Wings are set to play for the second time in three games today, it looked like it could be a similar playbook for Detroit against the Edmonton Oilers. Despite some strong scoring chances, the Wings fell behind, 3-1, halfway through the second period when Evan Bouchard scored on an assist from McDavid (his second of the night) and the Wings were in need of another comeback.

Sure enough, Joe Veleno scored just about a minute later to make it a one-score game, and then Patrick Kane scored his first goal since returning from injury on a couple of sweet passes from J.T. Compher and David Perron, tying the game, 3-3.

But when the third period started and the Wings seemingly had the momentum, the wheel fell off. The Oilers opened the period with four unanswered goals, including three more assists for McDavid. Perron stopped the bleeding with just under five minutes to play, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an eighth goal of the day for the Oilers on, you guessed it, another pass from McDavid. In total, the Wings fell 8-4, McDavid had six assists and the Wings' newfound defensive prowess had vanished.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings defensemen Moritz Seider (53) and defensemen Jake Walman (96) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

GAME RECAP: Connor McDavid torches Detroit Red Wings with record 6-assist night in Wings' 8-4 loss

Now it will be on the Red Wings to try and re-find their defensive ways against the NHL's top team, the Canucks. The two squads just faced off on Feb. 10 and the Wings found a way to win despite surrendering three goals in the second period, with Jake Walman ultimately sealing the deal with a rifled wrist shot on a penalty shot in overtime.

In between the two meetings, Red Wings goalie Ville Husso returned to the net after an extended absence due to a lower-body injury and in his first game back, left in a very similar fashion. The Wings are still waiting for more information on Husso's injury, but it looks like he could possibly miss some time again.

Alex Lyon replaced Husso in net and is slated to make the start on Thursday against the Canucks.

After the game Thursday, the Wings will make their way over to Calgary to face the Flames (Saturday) before heading back west again to play the Seattle Kraken (Feb. 19).

