Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks: What time, TV channel do they open second half on?

SECOND-SEASON DREAMS: Derek Lalonde on Detroit Red Wings' incredible January: 'All it was was a step'

Game notes: Do you believe?

In the Red Wings’ playoff chances?

Nah, we’re all-on-board that bandwagon, especially now that the Freep’s Carlos Monarrez is selling seats on the playoff bus. (Patrick Kane’s return to full health helps a little, we think.) But do you believe that the Canucks are actually this good? Like, best-in-the-NHL good? (OK, OK, but “tied-with-the-Bruins-for-the-most-points-in-the-NHL good” doesn’t roll off the fingers nearly as well.)

The Canucks’ naysayers have pointed to their illogically high 5-on-5 shooting and save percentages — the Canadian stat-nerd version of “They ain’t played nobody, PAWWWLLLL,” we guess — as signs of potential regression, and well, we can’t entirely disagree. Few folks outside of British Columbia (or even inside the province) foresaw the Canucks being this good, especially after trading away captain Bo Horvat at least year’s deadline.

The offensive pieces were always there: Brock Boeser has finally clicked — reaching the 30-goal plateau in his seventh full season (after getting 29 in his first full year) — 2019 Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson is on pace for 43 goals, former Plymouth Whaler J.T. Miller leads the roster with 68 points (22 goals, 46 assists) at age 30, and the Canucks have a frightening 1-2 punch on the blue line with former Michigan star Quinn Hughes (12 goals, 52 assists) and former Red Wings standout Filip Hronek (three goals, 33 assists). The Canucks have even gone all-in, adding All-Star Elias Lindholm in a trade with Calgary on Jan. 31.

But it has been the netminders delivering the surprise, as Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith have combined for a .914 save percentage that was No. 3 in the league entering Friday. Those guys? Yep. Demko already had a reputation as a goalie who could steal a game, or a series. The Dallas Stars, victims all too frequently out west, call it “getting Demko’d.” But stealing a season? And with career backup DeSmith, well, backing him up? Sometimes it happens. Just ask the Edmonton Oilers, who dropped their first two games this season to the Canucks, in a sign of things to come, by a combined score of 12-4 … despite outshooting Vancouver 67-40. DeSmith came on in relief in the first game — Demko was pulled 48 minutes in with a case of dehydration after, as coach Rick Tocchet put it, “He didn’t really want to come out but then when he puked in his mask I said, `You’ve got to come out,'” — and stopped all five shots he faced, then started the second and stopped 37 of 40 shots, with the only goals coming on power plays.

DeSmith hasn’t been quite as good since — just a .906 save percentage in the 13 appearances between then and now — but he hasn’t had to be, as Demko has been, yep, Demko-ing the whole dang league. The 28-year-old lost four games in November; he has four losses (and just three in regulation) in the nearly 2½ months since (including, yes, Thursday vs. the Bruins), including a nine-game win streak that covered basically a month.

So who’ll start in the crease today? It’s tough to say: The Canucks will be on Game 3 of a five-game eastern road trip, with Game 4 coming Sunday afternoon in Washington. Or maybe not: DeSmith has a career .882 save percentage against the Wings and an .914 mark against the Capitals, while Demko is at .968 against the Wings and .876 against the Caps. Let's just hope nobody pukes in their mask again.

After today’s game, the Wings hit the road for the first time since Jan. 19, visiting Western Canada (and Western Washington — which is very similar, but with green money) with games against the Oilers (Tuesday), Canucks (Thursday), Flames (Feb. 17) and Seattle Kraken (Feb. 19).

