Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV channel for Original Six game

When: 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Forward Daniel Sprong of the Detroit Red Wings shoots past goaltender Ilya Samsonov of Toronto on a penalty shot during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

IT'S A BATTLE: Detroit Red Wings positive about four-game point streak during challenging times

Game notes: The Detroit Red Wings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season in North America.

The Wings and Leafs have played once so far this season but the game was part of the NHL's Global Series and took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where the Wings lost 3-2.

While frustrating, the loss overseas to the Leafs in November proceeded one of the Wings' best runs of hockey this year. When the team got back to the States, they won three straight and six out of seven games.

The Leafs are one of the teams the Wings are chasing in the Atlantic Division, so the blown game in Sweden is extra painful.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) shoots against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Although the Leafs lost on Thursday to the New York Islanders, and then again to the Colorado Avalanch on Saturday while blowing a three-goal lead, they have been one of the hottest teams in January, ripping off four straight games to start the month, including three games on the West Coast.

The Wings and Leafs have shared a lot of the same opponents recently. Both teams have played the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and San Jose Sharks so far this month and are a combined 7-0 in those games.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV channel and more