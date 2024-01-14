Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV channel for Original Six game
Detroit Red Wings (21-16-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-11-8)
When: 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; Red Wings radio affiliates).
IT'S A BATTLE: Detroit Red Wings positive about four-game point streak during challenging times
Game notes: The Detroit Red Wings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season in North America.
The Wings and Leafs have played once so far this season but the game was part of the NHL's Global Series and took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where the Wings lost 3-2.
While frustrating, the loss overseas to the Leafs in November proceeded one of the Wings' best runs of hockey this year. When the team got back to the States, they won three straight and six out of seven games.
The Leafs are one of the teams the Wings are chasing in the Atlantic Division, so the blown game in Sweden is extra painful.
Although the Leafs lost on Thursday to the New York Islanders, and then again to the Colorado Avalanch on Saturday while blowing a three-goal lead, they have been one of the hottest teams in January, ripping off four straight games to start the month, including three games on the West Coast.
The Wings and Leafs have shared a lot of the same opponents recently. Both teams have played the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and San Jose Sharks so far this month and are a combined 7-0 in those games.
