Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV channel info for huge game

Detroit Red Wings (38-32-9, 85) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-9, 101)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings without Bally Sports Detroit.

BOLD MOVE: Why Red Wings re-signing Patrick Kane should be a no-brainer

Game notes: The Red Wings get another big test against a playoff team in the Maple Leafs. The Wings won in Toronto on Jan. 14, 4-2. MoneyPuck, a website that uses simulations to predict the NHL playoffs, gives the Wings just a 15.8% chance to make the postseason, below all the teams their competing with. It's a huge night in the NHL, with all the important Eastern Conference playoff chasers playing.

Up next, the Wings host Montreal in the home finale Monday, and then visit Montreal on Tuesday in the season finale.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV channel info