When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amaile Arena in Tampa Bay.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Detroit Red Wings look to carry their winning streak to two when the face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are carrying a two-game winning streak of their own into Tuesday night's matchup. This game also marks a reunion of sorts, Wings coach Derek Lalonde was an assistant in Tampa for four seasons, winning Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: TV, radio, game info