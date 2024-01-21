Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: What time, TV channel is tonight's game on?

When: 7 p.m. (rescheduled from 5 p.m.) Sunday.

Game notes: Some year, the Lightning will finally settle into mediocrity, as their increasingly Hall of Fame-likely core — Steven Stamkos, Viktor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy and, perhaps, Nikita Kucherov — wraps up its career, or at least departs for bigger paychecks elsewhere. This year, however, is probably not that year: The Lightning have been on a heater this month, with five straight wins, including Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 putdown of the Sabres in Buffalo, to climb back into the playoff grouping. That victory put the Bolts two points up on the Wings (who enter Sunday in the second wild-cart spot) in the Atlantic Division standings, though the Wings have played one fewer game.

Saturday brought more bad news for the Wings: Backup netminder Jonas Johansson (who gave up five goals in the Wings’ Oct. 14 win over the Lightning) started in Buffalo, so expect to see Vasilevskiy tonight at LCA; the 29-year-old, who has two Stanley Cups, a Vezina Trophy (2019) and a Conn Smythe Trophy (2021), returned in late November from back surgery. Since then, he has a .899 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average that was inflated a bit by allowing 13 goals in his first four games. In his past four, he has a .914 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA. Oh, and few goalies in NHL history have enjoyed starting against the Wings as much as Vasilevskiy: his .929 save percentage in 16 games against the Wings is sixth all-time, behind only Glenn Hall (.929 from 1959-71), Antti Niemi (.933 from 2009-2019), Corey Crawford (.934 fro 2007-20), Serge Bobrovsky (2011-24) and Henrik Lunqvist (.941 from 2005-20).

On offense, meanwhile, Kucherov is making his Hall case again this season, as he leads the NHL in points (75 — 28 goals and 47 assists). He went without a point Saturday, for just his 10th game this season (out of 45) with a point. Most recently, he picked up three assists Thursday against the Wild; that brought him to 500 assists in his career, becming the 169th NHL player to hit that milestone. He won’t turn 31 until mid-June, so he has plenty of time to move up the assist leader board.

And then there’s Stamkos, who could be entering his final season in a Lightning sweater; the team hasn’t been eager to negotiate an extension with the 2008 No. 1 overall pick, who turns 34 on Feb. 7. Still, he’s not going anywhere at the trade deadline, as GM Pierre BriseBois says the Lightning won’t be moving him this season. And for good reason: Stamkos is still an effective scorer, with 19 goals and 23 assists this season. He has also been a Wings-killer over the years; since he entered the NHL in 2008, no player has scored more often against the Wings than he has — 22 times (with 19 assists, to boot).

The Wings aren’t quite as hot as the Bolts, but their 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night was just their third defeat in their past 10 games, and only the second in regulation. The driver of that hot stretch has been, of course, captain Dylan Larkin, who has six goals and five assists in the 10 games. Only one other Wing — Robby Fabbri with four — has more than three goals over that span. Larkin is also historically happy to see the blue-and-black of Tampa Bay; his 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) are the most of any current Red Wing as a Wing against the Lightning franchise. (Patrick Kane, who probably won’t play tonight again, has 31 career points against the Lightning: 10 goals and 21 assists).

After tonight’s game, the Wings get Monday to recover before hosting the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lightning, meanwhile, continue their Northern road trip with a stop in Philly to face the Flyers on Tuesday.

