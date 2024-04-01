Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Time, TV channel for tough road matchup

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: It may not officially be "throw tables" time yet as Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said, but it's getting close.

The Wings have just eight games left this year and still sit two points behind the Washington Capitals, with the Caps having a game in hand. However, they're not playing bad hockey, which their game against the Florida Panthers showed. The Wings held a lead for almost the entire game, then gave it up in the third period, but got a clutch late goal from Dylan Larkin that ended up sending it to overtime. The Wings got the point for going to OT but lost in a shootout to the Panthers, missing all three penalty shots.

After a tough game against the Panthers, the schedule doesn't get any easier for the Wings. It starts with a trip across Florida to play Tampa Bay, who the Wings were actually competing with to get out of the wild card spots not that long ago. A brutal seven-game losing streak really cost the Wings in that race and now has them on the outside looking in for the playoffs as a whole.

The Wings still aren't out of the playoff race entirely, though, and a win against Tampa would certainly help a lot.

When the Wings finish their game against the Lightning, they'll finally travel back to Detroit, but unfortunately for the Wings, the New York Rangers are coming to town. The Rangers have no worries about making the playoffs, but are fighting for the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

