Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Time, TV channel for Monday afternoon game

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal with Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.

IMPORTANT BOUNCEBACK: Detroit Red Wings show playoff-ready approach in 5-0 win over Calgary Flames

Game notes: Sometimes, you simply have to stop the bleeding. Get things under control and move on.

That's the position the Red Wings found themselves in on Saturday in Calgary. And sure enough, that's exactly what the team did, beating the Flames 5-0 and giving goaltender James Reimer a shutout in his first start since a Jan. 14 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Reimer has been relegated to a third-string role with the emergence of Alex Lyon. With the All-Star break and Ville Husso's brief return from injury, Reimer hadn't seen his number called for a start in over a month. The veteran goalie now in his 14th season practiced what every athlete preaches and was ready when the opportunity finally presented itself with Husso out again because of a lower-body injury. Reimer faced 38 shots against the Flames on Saturday, the third-most shots he has faced all season, and didn't allow a goal. His impressive play, especially in the first period, helped the Wings hold on to an early lead and recapture the momentum they desperately needed after two straight losses.

Also helping the Wings get back on track was right wing Patrick Kane, who scored the first goal Saturday off an absolute snipe seconds into a power play. Kane continues to impress after landing with the Wings midseason. The future Hall of Famer has played four games since making his return after the All-Star break and has picked up at least one assist in every one of those games while adding two goals. In total, Kane has played 23 games this year and has racked up 22 points. It's safe to say at this point that he was worth the risk.

Face-off win. ✔️

Perfect feed. ✔️

Showtime SNIPE. ✔️✔️✔️ pic.twitter.com/86im1Whh9i — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 17, 2024

As the Wings try and close out their road trip on a strong note, they'll face a team with a pretty contrasting style to their own. The Kraken boast a top-10 goals-against rating while the Red Wings are a top-10 team in the league in scoring. After pulling off an upset of the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche last season in the playoffs, the Kraken are on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoff race.

Much like the Wings with Alex Lyon, the Kraken have settled on an atypical starting goaltender. Joey Daccord is in his fifth season in the NHL and his third with the Kraken, but prior to this year he had only made 15 starts in his whole career. Of the Kraken's 54 games this year, Daccord has started 34 of them, more than doubling his career starts just this year. Daccord has an impressive 2.33 goals-against average in his 37 appearances this year and has started all of the Kraken's games since the All-Star break. With three full days off and an impressive 37-save performance against the Boston Bruins in his last outing, Seattle will most likely ride the hot hand against the Wings.

Meanwhile, Lyon is expected to return to the lineup for the Wings, but the lineup will otherwise be the same.

After the game Monday, the Wings will have a couple of days off before hosting their old Western Conference rivals, the Avalanche, on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

