Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Time, TV, radio for expansion team's 1st visit

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic blocks a shot by the Bruins' Mike Reilly during the second period on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Boston.

MORE: Red Wings on Oxford shooting: 'It is insane that this is somewhat normal'

TUESDAY'S GAME: Wings win 3rd straight, 2-1 vs. Bruins, on Alex Nedeljkovic's 41 saves

Game notes: Those of you looking for some cephalopod-on-cephalopod violence, rejoice! It's Al the Octopus vs. the Kraken's nameless, faceless (as of yet) mascot as the NHL's 32nd franchise makes its first visit to Detroit. The Wings' contribution to the Kraken's original roster, Dennis Cholowski (who was, yes, selected in the expansion draft by an octopus), has already been, well, released; he was picked up by the Washington Capitals before the season started. But Seattle has plenty of other familiar faces, including Calle Jarnkrok, a second-round pick by the Wings in 2010. He has a goal and an assist in 14 games with the Kraken after being selected from the Nashville Predators in the expansion draft.

PANDEMIC PROTOCOLS: Wings balancing COVID vigilance 'while also living;' Olympics are 'worrisome'

The Kraken haven't fared as well as their expansion brethren in Las Vegas, who made the Stanley Cup playoffs in Year 1; Seattle is next to last in the Pacific Divsion — in the depths, as it were — thanks to a six-game skid earlier this month. But they've won four of their past five, including two straight, at Florida and Buffalo on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Time, TV, radio for 1st visit