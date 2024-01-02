Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: SAP Center in San Jose, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

WESTERN SWING: Detroit Red Wings head to California frustrated over missed opportunity

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Game notes: The Sharks have the worst record in the NHL, but that’s largely a product of their awful start, in which they went 0-10-1 before finally picking up their first victory on Oct. 7. Since then, they’re 9-15-2 — still not good, but not quite as abysmal as the overall record suggests.

Especially since, over the same span, the Red Wings are 10-14-3 (after starting 7-2-1). The Wings’ recent skid, featuring a 3-9-1 mark, was arguably started by a 6-5 OT loss to these Sharks at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 7. The Wings opened with four goals in just 4:35 to take a 4-0 lead in the second period, then closed the period by allowing four goals (including two short-handed scores) in 5:29.

Michael Rasmussen had a pair of goals for the Wings in that one, but he has just two goals (and two assists) in the 12 games since; perhaps the soothing sight of teal and black will reignite his scoring touch.

Wings goalie Ville Husso was the victim of all six goals back in December, but he won’t be playing in this one; instead, James Reimer or Alex Lyon will get the start; Reimer gave up six goals on 31 shots Wednesday and Lyon allowed four goals on 37 shots Friday night and 3 goals on 22 shots on Sunday.

Next up, the Wings remain out west with a game in Los Angeles on Thursday night before wrapping up their trip in Anaheim on Sunday. The Sharks, meanwhile, host Winnipeg on Thursday.

Live updates

