Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Time, TV channel for playoff-like game

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

∎ BOX SCORE

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Game notes: The Red Wings will get tested with a second straight near-playoff game on Thursday, this time against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Wings didn't necessarily play badly on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, but they couldn't score until the waning seconds as Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren stood on his head and kept his team in the playoff hunt. The Wings' playoff hopes took a major blow with the loss to the Capitals, as they're now listed below the Penguins (41.3%) and Capitals (42%) on MoneyPuck, a website that uses simulations to predict the playoff teams, at 27.9% chance of making the postseason. Those odds would drop even more with a loss to the Penguins on Thursday. The Wings will roll with Alex Lyon in net for the big game, which will be his sixth straight start. The bad news for the Wings is they will be shorthanded, as Michael Rasmussen remains out with an upper-body injury and Andrew Copp won't play after he suffered a broken cheekbone on a high-stick in the third period.

After the Penguins game, the Red Wings will travel to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs Saturday and then will play two games against the Montreal Canadiens, first at Little Caesars Arena on Monday and then on Tuesday in Montreal.

Derek Lalonde said Andrew Copp (broken cheekbone) and Michael Rasmussen (upper body) unavailable for Red Wings at Pittsburgh, didn't rule out possibly being available Saturday at Toronto. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 10, 2024

UPHILL FIGHT: Detroit Red Wings' road to playoffs has new pothole, but here's why it can still happen

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Time, TV for huge game