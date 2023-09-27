Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 09/26/2023
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Messi has now missed or exited six consecutive games between club and country, and is questionable for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Sunday's Bears-Chiefs game as the guest of Travis Kelce had a major impact on the tight end's jersey sales and Fox's television ratings.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his final set of waiver wire pickup suggestions for the 2023 season!
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.