Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: What time, TV channel is tonight's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1

∎ BOX SCORE

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon looks at the scoreboard in the first period against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Game notes: Sometimes in hockey, you simply just can't overcome a really terrible period.

And that's exactly what happened to the Red Wings on Tuesday at home against the Dallas Stars. The Wings gave up a season-high 25 shots in the second period that turned into four goals for the Stars, throwing away what was an otherwise pretty strong performance.

The Wings had two nice power-play goals in the first period, first from David Perron to tie the game 1-1 and then Alex DeBrincat joined the fun with a crazy goal on a shot between the legs of Stars defenseman Joel Hanley and into the right corner.

After the second-period collapse, the Wings put together a pretty nice third period, scoring twice and having another goal wiped off the board because of an offsides challenge. They also got another power play chance with 38 seconds left but a couple of good defensive plays by the Stars stopped any chance the Wings had of equalizing.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) fight for position in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after the loss to the Stars that Thursday's game against the Stars was going to be a "really big game" as the team tries to pick up as many points as possible during a five-game homestand that started with a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In order to right the ship, the Wings will have to beat a good Flyers team that has won six of their last seven games. The Flyers have been in a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, another team the Wings just played, for second place in the Metropolitan Division, both trailing a dominant Rangers team. Thursday's game against the Flyers will be the eighth straight game the Wings have played against a team that's currently in the top 4 of their division standings, with another one of those contests coming on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flyers are led in scoring by Travis Konecny (42 points) and Joel Farabee (40 points), with both players suiting up for all 48 games this year.

The Wings and Flyers have met twice this season, with both games taking place last month. The two games couldn't have been much different, with the Flyers eking out a 1-0 win at home, and the Wings winning a crazy 7-6 game in overtime in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Time, TV channel