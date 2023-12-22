Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Red Wings center Robby Fabbri and Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler battle for the puck during the second period of the Wins' 1-0 loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Game notes: With apologies to Adam Duritz (a noted N.Y. Rangers fan, so at least he has that Original Six cred) and Counting Crows, it has been a loooong December for the Red Wings. They’ve dropped seven of eight games, with one OT loss in there, to plummet out of the playoff spot they seemed primed for at the beginning of the month. That may have been too many O’s for the Wings, though, as the prime culprit has been the offense (victimized by injuries and a suspension) over that run, with the Wings averaging just 2.63 goals a game. That’s a far cry from the 3.79 they were averaging though the first 24 games of the season.

The offense bottomed out in Philly last week, with a shutout against the Flyers; Cam York scored Philly’s lone goal, off assists from Tracis Konecny and Tyson Foerster, early in the first period, and the Wings, as they have done so often this month, were left to play from behind. It’s not a good spot for the Wings to be in: they’re 5-10-2 when giving up the first goal, compared to 10-3-2 when scoring first.

There are signs of life for the Wings, however; after falling behind the Ducks 4-0 on Monday night, they picked up three straight goals, including two from Alex DeBrincat, who leads the roster in goals (15) and points (28). (He’s tied for fifth in assists on a roster that has eight players with double-digit apples.)

The Flyers, meanwhile, are starting to see results in the second year of their rebuild — they’re second in the Metropolitan Division — under coach John Tortorella who is, once again, delightfully on message. The reason, according to Torts, that the Flyers lost Thursday night, snapping a nine-game point streak? “This team is going to have to forecheck,” Tortorella told reporters. “That’s what cost us.” The Flyers also got a ridiculously fluky goal from Morgan Frost — a pass from Bobby Brink behind the net deflected off Frost’s skate, over the net, off the back of Nashville goalie Saros and in. Impressive, right, Torts? “He’s made some plays,” Tortorella said.

Regardless of who makes some plays on Friday at LCA, the Wings have one more game remaining before the holiday break — they’ll head to New Jersey for a Saturday night battle with Jack Hughes and his brother Luke, the former Michigan defenseman. The Flyers, meanwhile, get an early start on their holiday break, with their next game set for Thursday in Vancouver, kicking off a four-game Western swing.

