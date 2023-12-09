Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators: What TV channel is today's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin takes a shot past Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom during the NHL Global Series 2023 in the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 16, 2023.

Game notes: If revenge, famously, is “a dish best served cold,” the Wings/Senators series this season has been like a plate of leftovers, microwaved a few too many times.

In the teams’ first meeting, back in mid-October, the Wings were out for revenge for a pair of February losses that virtually torpedoed their playoff chances last season. And revenge they had, as Detroit dominated Ottawa, 5-2, on the road behind two goals from Joe Veleno and three points from captain Dylan Larkin. Of course, the Sens were out for revenge for an offseason trade that sent Alex DeBrincat to Detroit for a pick, a prospect and forward Dominik Kubalik. Mission, uh, not accomplished.

That meant that in the teams’ next meeting, on Nov. 16 in Stockholm, it was the Sens seeking revenge — for that loss, and that trade, and the firing of their GM (for that trade, and also for forfeiting a first-round pick for failing to report a no-trade clause … look, it’s been a long year for the Sens). And revenge they had, for roughly 21 minutes as they built a 4-0 lead over the Wings. And then the Wings, as they have done so often this season, broke free for four goals in about 8 minutes to force OT. The Sens had the last laugh, we suppose, when Tim Stützle scored with two seconds left in OT for the win and an extra point.

Which means it’s now the WINGS looking for revenge again against the Atlantic cellar-dwellers, though all things considered — a team-high 13 goals from DeBrincat, a 12-point edge in the standings, not having to navigate to Canadian Tire Centre on a nightly basis — the Wings are pretty much coming out ahead. The Senators have lost four of six since returning from Sweden (where they swept their two games), with the latest coming Thursday night against Ontario rival Toronto. Josh Norris, an Oxford native, scored the first goal in that one for the Sens. Norris, who signed an eight-year, $63 million deal in July 2022, has been off to a slow start in 2023-24, with six goals and six assists in 16 games. But he has historically been a force against his hometown squad, with five goals and three assists in six games — no need for revenge there.

The Wings, meanwhile, lost Thursday (6-5 in OT to San Jose) for just the second time since returning from Sweden. Patrick Kane’s Wings debut got the headlines, but Larkin continued his stellar season with a third-period goal to maintain his team lead in points (25); he’s also tops in assists (14) and penalty minutes (31) and No. 2 in goals (11).

After tonight, the Wings head south for a back-to-back set against the Central Division, facing the Stars in Dallas on Monday night and the Blues in St Louis on Tuesday. The Senators, meanwhile, return home to the Tire Centre — maybe they can get an oil change, too — for a Tuesday date with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators: What channel is today's game on?