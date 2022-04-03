Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators: TV channel, radio, game info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) tries to score on Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (33) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena.

Game notes: On the back end of a home-and-home, the Red Wings and Sens head across the border to Canada's capital for a Sunday afternoon clash. Of course, since the Red Wings are in Canada, it means that Tyler Bertuzzi will be out of action due to his vaccination status — or lack thereof. Even without Bertuzzi, the Wings need to figure things out in terms finishing the regular season on a high note.

Entering Sunday, the Wings are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. That includes a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

