Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros blocks a shot by Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen as Nashville defenseman Roman Josi assists during the second period on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Game notes: There are, perhaps, only three things guaranteed in life — death, taxes, and Roman Josi and Juuse Saros dominating the Red Wings. Wait, is that four things? In any case, the longtime Predators defenseman and goalie have made a habit of stepping up against the Wings, time and time again.

Saros, meanwhile, enters this one with seven wins and two losses (in 10 games) against the Wings, and he has often been the deciding factor, with a 1.61 GAA and .943 save percentage facing the Winged Wheel. In fact, he has six straight wins against the Wings, with the most recent coming on March 14 when he stopped 28 of 29 shots in Nashville. Still, there’s some hope, in that Saros hasn’t exactly been sharp lately; the 28-year-old Finn gave up three goals on 34 shots in a loss on Dec. 23 — though in his defense, two of those goals came in the final 15 seconds, as Dallas made a miracle six-on-five comeback from a 2-1 deficit — and then five goals on just 19 shots Wednesday against the Hurricanes. Saros’ backup, Kevin Lankinen, has actually been just as sharp against the Wings, with career marks of 1.68 and .947, giving head coach Andrew Brunette, in his first season with the franchise, a decent Plan B.

Josi, the Preds’ captain since the 2017-18 season and the 2020 Norris Trophy winner, has an even longer track record of success vs. the Wings: In 36 games, he has three goals and 27 assists; that assist total is his second most against any franchise (behind only the Colorado Avs, who’ve surrendered 26 helpers to the Swiss defenseman) — though he was blanked in that March game against the Wings. More recently, Josi has been his usual consistent self — with Swiss precision, you might say — posting at least one point in eight of 13 December games.

The Wings, unfortunately, have been consistent the other way, scoring three goals or less in six of their past seven this month — all losses. That includes a 6-3 loss in their most recent outing, Wednesday in Minnesota. Detroit owns the fifth-best offense in the league, with 3.51 goals a game. But that comes with a defense that’s giving up 3.40 goals a game, good for 24th among 32 teams. Predictably, when the Wings don’t get to four goals, they’re in trouble — they’re 0-16 when scoring three or less, and 16-3 when they get at least four (with all three losses earning at least a point).

At least the hoped-for synergy between Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane is right on schedule; DeBrincat leads the Wings with 13 points in December, on four goals and nine assist, while Kane is No. 2 at 11 points (six goals, five assists).

After tonight’s tussle, the Wings have one more game in 2023, a visit from the Atlantic Division leading Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Preds, meanwhile, will squeeze in a visit to the nation’s capital, playing Washington on Saturday night, before ringing in the new year at home in the nation’s country music capital.

