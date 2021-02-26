Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
(Nashville Predators) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
(Nashville Predators) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night. “It certainly felt good,” Gagner said. Luke Glendening and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit, which set a season high for goals.
Sam Gagner scored a hat trick for the Detroit Red Wings to help them beat the Nashville Predators, 5-2, on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.
