Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/23/2021
Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/23/2021
The Detroit Red Wings were shut out by the Nashville Predators, 2-0, on Tuesday in Detroit.
Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.
The Detroit Red Wings failed to score for the second time in four games, losing to the Nashville Predators, 2-0, on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.
