Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens: What TV channel is the game on?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) and Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) shove each other in the third period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Game notes: If nothing else, tonight’s game in Montreal should be proof that good things come in small packages in the NHL. For the Canadiens, that’s Cole Caufield, who’s listed at just 5 feet 7. Caufield needed just 46 games last season to put up 26 goals before shoulder surgery shut him down in January; he’s a bit behind that pace this season, but the Wisconsin alumnus — he’s already 25th in NHL goals among Badgers! — has picked it up in the past week, with points in three of his past four games to give him seven goals and 12 assists on the season. The 22-year-old also had the winning goal the last time the Wings and Habs met, a 3-2 Montreal win in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9.

For the Wings, their mighty mite is Alex DeBrincat, who checks in at 5-8. The Farmington Hills native leads the Wings in goals (12) and points (21), though he hasn’t found the next since Nov. 24 against the Bruins in Boston. Still, he picked up an assist on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks (the franchise that drafted him) and is making the offseason trade that brought him to Detroit look pretty good.

The Habs are still waiting for their prospective franchise savior — 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky — to click. The Slovakian teen had four goals in 39 games last season and two in 23 during this campaign as Montreal slouches along to potentially its third straight 40-loss season. The Habs are on pace for 39 losses in regulation, an improvement, however slight, from their 54 last season and 49 in 2021-22. Then again, the franchise had just three 40-regulation loss seasons (1983-84, 2000-01, 2017-18) in its history prior to those two, so Montreal fans may be getting a bit impatient at the speed of this rebuild. (Not that Wings fans would know anything about that…)

After tonight’s game, the Wings head to Buffalo for another Atlantic Division rivalry game against the Sabres. Will Patrick Kane make his Red Wings debut in his hometown? We’ll find out. The Canadiens, meanwhile, get a visit from the new kids on the block, the Seattle Kraken, on Monday night.

