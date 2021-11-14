Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/13/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/13/2021
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
Pius Suter (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/13/2021
The Flyers will have Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis back in the lineup Saturday night as they take on the Dallas Stars. By Ryan Quigley
Highlighting the best matchups of the Week 10 battle between the Packers and Seahawks.
The Flyers finally had Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis back in the lineup, but the Stars spoiled their return to earn their first regulation win of the season.
The Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens in an Original Six matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, with BSD+ broadcasting it.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala, where Harry honored the inaugural Valor Awards recipients.
By Friday afternoon, several daily temperature records had been set in the region, including a high of 93 degrees in Oxnard and 92 in Camarillo.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
Could Mel Tucker stay at Michigan State? Rumors seem to think so.
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/13/2021
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored his second overtime goal of the season, capping the night with a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.
Retired NBA baller Richard “Rip” Hamilton is switching coasts, swapping his Florida mansion for an even glitzier one in California. Records reveal the former Detroit Pistons superstar and his longtime wife TJ have just sold their home in Sea Ranch Lakes, an affluent Broward County village near Fort Lauderdale, for nearly $9 million. With his substantial […]
Stylistically, the Chicago Cubs front office knows it needs to mix up the profiles on the pitching staff. Beyond adding more quality, starting with the waiver-claim addition of veteran left-hander Wade Miley, the Cubs need more velocity, especially in the rotation. Cubs starters threw the fewest fastballs greater than 95 mph in Major League Baseball at 185, accounting for 0.8% of their pitches ...
The rookie enjoyed the team's third win.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he wouldn't have kicked a field goal with three seconds to go and the game decided if he was Baylor's Dave Aranda.
Texas has lost five straight games for the first time since 1956.
Saturday went well for every major College Football Playoff contender but one: Oklahoma. Florida, on the other hand, had to squeak by FCS foe Samford.
There is no shortage of talented middle infielders in this year's free-agent class. Here's a look at the top five second basemen available on the market.
The winter will tell the full story of who’s pushing their chips in and who’s folding for 2022. Yet there’s no reason we can’t get ahead of it.