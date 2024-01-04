Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Red Wings right wing Daniel Sprong reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of the Wings' 5-3 win on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in San Jose, California.

Game notes: A three-goal period Tuesday helped the Red Wings avoid a disastrous season series with the San Jose Sharks, the NHL's worst team.

The Wings jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first games between the two teams earlier this year at Little Caesars Arena, but the controlling lead quickly slipped away and the Wings ended up losing in overtime, 6-5. In the third period on Tuesday, it looked like it may end up being a similarly frustrating game when the Wings gave up a goal to Alexander Barabanov, giving the Sharks a 3-2 lead. However, David Perron came to the rescue, scoring just 1:31 after Barabanov's goal to tie the game and then netting the go-ahead goal with just 1:30 to play. Michael Rasmussen scored an empty netter to seal the deal with 6 seconds left.

The win helped the Wings stay above .500 and was a nice start to their three-game West Coast trip. It was also the first game the Wings have won in regulation since Dec. 12. Needless to say, the Wings have not played their best hockey as of late. The Wings were just 5-9-1 in the month of December and had a four-game and three-game losing streak during that time. Injuries were a big factor in the Wings' bad run last month, but the team is slowly getting more healthy.

Goaltender Alex Lyon was placed on the injured reserve on Dec. 16 and then was reactivated on Dec. 29 and has played in three games since then, including Tuesday against the Sharks.

Lyon is expected to start again on Thursday when the Wings face a Kings team that has lost three games in a row but is still one of the top squads in the Western Conference.

The Kings have 45 points, good for third in the Pacific division, entering their game with the Wings, but have played just 34 games this season, less than anyone in the NHL. That means they'll have plenty of chance to move up the standings, starting at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday against the Wings.

