Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: TV channel, radio, game info

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Prudential Center, in Newark, NJ

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The 82-game journey for the 2021-22 Detroit Red Wings comes to a close at the Prudential Center on Friday night. Neither the Wings or Devils will be playing in the postseason, so the final three (or more) periods of hockey will be about pride, potentially reaching milestones and ending the season on a high note.

Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is one goal shy of reaching the 30-goals mark for the first time in his career. Bertuzzi has a good chance of reaching that feat, in his last five games he's found the back of the net three times.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

