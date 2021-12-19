Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Associated Press

Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Saturday night. Larkin made it look easy on Saturday, as the home fans showered the rink with hats before the second period ended. “I’m passing that one to Crisky, because it is a huge deal for him to get his first NHL point and he did a great job setting me up,” Larkin said.