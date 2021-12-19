Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/18/2021
The Detroit Red Wings get a big win thanks to Dylan Larkin's hat trick while the Philadelphia Flyers improve to 4-0-1 over their most recent five games.
Dylan Larkin posted a four-point night during Saturday's 5-2 win over Jersey. Elsewhere, Joe Pavelski also tallies four points in OT win over Chicago. (Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)
That sports are back fighting against COVID-19 isn’t surprising. Public health folks warned us against a winter surge. Still, it’s jarring.
Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Saturday night. Larkin made it look easy on Saturday, as the home fans showered the rink with hats before the second period ended. “I’m passing that one to Crisky, because it is a huge deal for him to get his first NHL point and he did a great job setting me up,” Larkin said.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
(New Jersey Devils) with a Shorthanded Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/18/2021
