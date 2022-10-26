Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights
Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday.
The Detroit Red Wings did not come away with at least a point for the first time this season, losing at home to the Devils, 6-2, on Tuesday.
