Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: How to watch huge division matchup on national TV

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV/radio: ABC; WXYT-FM (97.1).

∎ BOX SCORE

Game preview from The Associated Press: The Red Wings are 9-5-3 record in Atlantic Division games and 13-6-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals. ... Florida is 11-1-3 in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers are second in the league serving 13.5 penalty minutes per game. ... The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup. Olli Maatta led the Red Wings with two goals. ... Lucas Raymond has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has scored six goals with nine assists over the past 10 games. ... Sam Reinhart has 41 goals and 30 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV, radio, etc.