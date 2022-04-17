Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: TV channel, radio, game info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: Today marks two weeks till the final puck is dropped in the 2021-22 NHL season. Although the Detroit Red Wings will miss out on the playoffs once again, the final two weeks can hopefully be a springboard for next season. A player to watch in Sunday's second half of an afternoon back-to-back is Detroit's Dylan Larkin. With a point against the Panthers, Larkin will eclipse the 70-point mark for the second time in his career, Larkin previously reached the 70-point mark in 2018-19, with 73 points.

