Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV as Wings look for revenge on road

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

DISSAPOINTING GAME: Detroit Red Wings struck by Carolina Hurricanes, 4-0, but remain 2 points back of playoffs

Linesman Ryan Galloway gets between Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour in the third period at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

Game notes: If you believe in the power of revenge, the Red Wings will have an edge for their Saturday matinée.

The Wings were thoroughly punked in their last meeting with the Panthers on March 2 in Detroit. At the time, the Wings were one of the hottest teams in hockey, albeit they entered the game coming off a loss to the New York Islanders. Before that, the Wings had ripped off six wins in a row, including three overtime victories and an 8-3 domination of the Washington Capitals.

Now the Capitals sit above the Wings in the standings and have a game in hand, meaning the Wings have their work cut out for them to get back in the wild card spot.

The reason the loss to the Panthers sticks out so much among the seven straight losses the Wings suffered is because it felt symbolic of the losing to come. The Panthers out-toughed the Wings, they got in their heads, and they shut them out in a 4-0 loss. Plus, Dylan Larkin got hurt during the game and he just recently came back on March 21 against the New York Islanders. Larkin's injury really hamstrung the Wings and they went just 2-6 without him. The Wings are still being careful with Larkin and he didn't skate during Friday's practice, but he is set to play Saturday. Alex Lyon will get the start in net.

Dylan Larkin did not skate today but Derek Lalonde says he will be available for Red Wings Saturday. Patrick Kane still questionable because of illness. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 29, 2024

Saturday will be a great opportunity to avenge that loss, much like the Wings already did for a similar loss to the Islanders.

After today's game, the Wings’ continue their brutal road stretch by making the cross-state trip to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, then make the journey up to New York to face the Rangers. Both teams are firmly in the playoff race, with the Rangers leading the Metropolitan Division.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV channel, more info