Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 01/30/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 01/30/2021
Sometimes, trades are close in their competition. Not in this case. The Rams just fleeced the Lions in the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade.
One report suggests Washington's offer was better, but the Lions went another route.
When the Browns received a second-round pick from the Texans to take on Brock Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary in 2017, it was obvious he wouldn’t be on the Week One roster in Cleveland. And he wasn’t. So what will the Lions now do with Jared Goff and the bad contract they bought from the [more]
Patrick Reed's latest fiasco isn't just bad for his reputation, it's bad for the direction the PGA Tour is heading.
Before the QB madness begins, Phil Perry decided to take a stab at predicting who all 32 Week 1 starters in the NFL will be in 2021.
Trevor Lawrence remains at the top, but did the Senior Bowl change anything? Plus, how do Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford alter plans?
The Rams’ trades of Jared Goff and Brandin Cooks were extremely costly for Los Angeles.
Rams set to go 7 years without a first-round pick
Jimmy Johnson sat down with USAToday Sports and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys aura of entitlement despite their lack of recent success.
The Rams and Lions are swapping quarterbacks.
Klay and Steph didn't realize how much further the latter has to go until he breaks Ray Allen's record.
With the Rolex 24 at Daytona at the quarter pole, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson had differing reactions but similar performances on the track.
Friday afternoon on WFAN's Moose & Maggie, general manager Brian Cashman gave a mixed response when asked about the Yankees and Brett Gardner, including Clint Frazier as a potential solution in the outfield.
Arkansas' Feleipe Franks threw a touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah to seal the National team's 27- 24 victory over the American team.
A nice moment took place after UFC 257 when Jolie Poirier went into Conor McGregor's locker room.
In their search for a new QB, a report shows that Washington is willing to part with more than just a 1st-round pick in order to get their guy.
Washington's careful planning and draft strategy was thrown out the window when Dan Snyder got involved.
When starter Terry Rozier went down with an injury, Charlotte turned to LaMelo Ball and the rookie came through in a big way.
The beef between Rondo and Westbrook goes back to the bubble.
Undefeated Caleb Plant retained his International Boxing Federation super middleweight crown with a unanimous 12-round decision over former champion Caleb Truax in an all-American showdown on Saturday.