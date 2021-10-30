Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

Associated Press

The scandal that rocked the National Hockey League this week began more than a decade ago, and it's part of a painful, overdue reckoning that has transformed the sport over the past two years. Gone is Joel Quenneville, who has won the second-most games of any coach in NHL history. Already sidelined are Bill Peters, the coach of the Calgary Flames who resigned in 2019 after it emerged that he made racist remarks to a player while in the minors, and Don Cherry, the once-beloved face and voice of hockey in Canada who was fired for an inappropriate rant about immigrants.