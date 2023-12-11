Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars: What TV channel is today's game on?

When: 8 p.m. Monday.

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: Cue the soaring eagles and Lee Greenwood, as it’s an all-American showdown in Dallas tonight ... well, maybe not ALL-American — there’ll be plenty of Canadians on the ice, too, when the Red Wings vist the Stars at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit. But it IS a matchup of the two U.S.-born active scoring leaders: Dallas’ Joe Pavelski is No. 1 in goals, with 460, eight more than Detroit’s Patrick Kane (who picked up his first score as a Wing on Saturday night. Kane, however, is No. 1 in assists (786), well ahead of Pavelski, who’s No. 5 (566). That means Kane is No. 1 in points (1,238), again well ahead of Pavelski, the only other active American with more than 1,000 career points (1,026).

The Wisconsin-born Pavelski, of course, leads the Stars in goals (11) and points (25); right behind him is California native Jason Robertson (a Little Caesars juniors alum to boot) with the assist lead (14), plus 10 goals. No. 3 scorer Roope Hintz (10 goals, 12 assists) is from Tampere, Finland … which is a long ways from the U.S., so we’ll just skip to goalie Jake Oettinger, who finished fifth in Vezina Trophy voting last season.

The Red Wings — No. 1 among U-S. NHL teams with Stanley Cups (11), mind you — feature Americans at No. 1 in points (Alex DeBrincat, with 13 goals and 2 assists), No. 2 (Dylan Larkin, with 11 goals and 14 assists, though he may not play after suffering a nasty hit on Saturday night) and No. 4 (J.T. Compher, with six goals and 13 assists).

After tonight’s game, the Wings stay in the U.S. — where 25 of the 32 NHL franchises reside, naturally — with a Tuesday night visit to St. Louis (the Gateway to the West, or at least the Central Division) before returning home to host Carolina on Thursday. The Stars, meanwhile, get a couple days off before hosting … Ottawa, which is definitely not in the U.S. (Watch out for Mathieu Joseph, Pavs!)

