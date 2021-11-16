Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars: TV channel, time, radio, game info

When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas.

TV: No broadcast — Available online only via streaming services ESPN-Plus and Hulu.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Wings are back in action after an overtime win Saturday vs. the Montreal Canadiens. They're 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and are led by Tyler Bertuzzi's nine goals (16 points) in 13 games and rookie Lucas Raymond's seven goals (15 points) in 16 games. The Stars won Saturday as well, downing the Philadelphia Flyers at home. Dallas is 4-4-2 in its past 10, and defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads with 12 points (nine assists) in 13 games. Center Tyler Seguin has the most goals with five.

Star goalie Braden Holtby is 2-4-1 and has a .918 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average over eight starts. Anton Khudobin has played six games (five starts) and is 3-2-1 with a .897 save percentage and a 3.03 goals-against average. Alex Nedeljkovic has started eight games (nine appearances) in goal for the Wings, with a .918 save percentage, a 2.78 GAA and a 4-2-2 record. Thomas Griess has started eight games and has a 4-4 record by way of a .909 save percentage and 3.09 GAA.

Next the Stars travel to play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday while the Wings get a late night matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights on the road at 10 p.m.

