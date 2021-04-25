Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Reuters

One win is in the books to kick off a crucial series, but the Calgary Flames know they must follow Friday's victory over the Montreal Canadiens with a duplicate result when the teams meet again on Saturday night. The Flames (20-23-3, 43 points) claimed a 4-2 win Friday to start a three-game home set with the Canadiens, a victory that leaves Calgary six points behind Montreal in the battle for the fourth spot in the North Division. The teams also will meet Monday in Calgary for the ninth and final time this season, and the Flames, who have 10 games remaining overall, can't afford any setbacks in their head-to-head meetings if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.