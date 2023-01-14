Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV channel, game info

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: Saturday night's showdown at Little Caesars Arena is a clash between one team that's sinking, losers of three straight (Blue Jackets) and a team fighting their way back into the playoff race (Red Wings). Tonight's game could be a battle of the left wingers with Detroit's Lucas Raymond taking on the veteran, Patrick Laine of Columbus.

