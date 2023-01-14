Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV channel, game info
Detroit Red Wings (18-15-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-27-2)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: Saturday night's showdown at Little Caesars Arena is a clash between one team that's sinking, losers of three straight (Blue Jackets) and a team fighting their way back into the playoff race (Red Wings). Tonight's game could be a battle of the left wingers with Detroit's Lucas Raymond taking on the veteran, Patrick Laine of Columbus.
Live updates
