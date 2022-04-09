Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: TV channel, radio, game info

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

PUZZLE PIECES?: Detroit Red Wings Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist have been great. Do they fit the rebuild?

SOMETHING TO PLAY FOR: Elimination looms, but here's why it matters that Detroit Red Wings are showing life

Game notes: After a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, it's Eastern Conference opponents from here on out for the Red Wings to end the season. The first team up is the Columbus Blue Jackets in the final showdown between the two teams this season. Both teams enter struggling in their last 10, both playing below .500. However, the Wings are the hotter of the two teams with a two-game winning streak.

A player to watch in Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena is Wings center Michael Rasumssen; he has four goals in his past five games, including goals in back-to-back games against the Bruins and Jets.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: TV, radio, game info