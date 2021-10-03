Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

SNY

The Yankees roller coaster season continued as the Rays' Brandon Lowe smashed a pair of three-run homers in a 12-2 rout of New York. The Bombers now face a must win game in Sunday's season finale or miss the postseason entirely. Starter Jordan Montgomery, so solid all season long, picked the wrong time to allow 7 runs, failing to make it out of the 3rd inning. Veteran OF Brett Gardner had no answers for the team's inconsistency throughout the season especially coming off a strong road trip but said, 'It kind of makes sense that it would come down to the last day, that seems about right'.