Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time, TV, for old Western Conference rivalry

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

∎ BOX SCORE

Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot, left, celebrates with left wing Lucas Raymond after scoring a goal during overtime of the Wings' 4-3 win on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Seattle.

Game notes: You win some, you lose some. And sometimes you win two and you lose two.

That's how the Red Wings road trip went down, starting off with frustrating losses to the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, and finishing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames and an overtime winner over the Seattle Kraken.

The Wings have shown a propensity to go on winning streaks and losing streaks throughout this season, sometimes looking dominant and sometimes looking like pushovers.

And a lot of it has to do with their defense. The Red Wings lost the first game of their road trip to the Oilers, 8-4, and then lost to the Canucks and even though they only scored one goal, they allowed four. In the next game, they held the Flames scoreless and then beat the Kraken, 4-3.

The point is: If the Wings can hold teams under four goals, they have a pretty good chance. However, in games in which the Wings have allowed four goals or more, they're just 7-14-3. Meanwhile, when their defense plays well and holds their opponents to two goals or less, they have a record of 14-3.

Obviously holding a team to two goals is not realistic all the time. But it just goes to show you how important it is for the Red Wings to play good defense because when they do, their offense is usually good enough to win. The Wings' 3.49 goals per game is No. 6 in the NHL, but that is still pretty significantly behind the Avalanche's 3.68 goals per game which is first in the league.

The old heated rivalry between the former Western Conference rivals has been dominated in recent years by the Avs. Dating back to the 2016-17 season, the Wings are just 1-9-2 against the Avalanche, with the last win in regulation coming on March 18, 2017.

After the game Thursday, the Wings will have Friday off before hosting the St. Louis Blues in the afternoon Saturday at 12 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

