Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time, TV and more for game without Dylan Larkin

When: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Ball Arena in Denver.

TV: TNT or HBO Max.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin during player introductions before the game against the Panthers on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

Game notes: The Red Wings and their old Western Conference arch-nemeses, the Colorado Avalanche, met just a few weeks back on Feb. 22. It was a fun, albeit low-scoring game, in which the Wings were held scoreless for the first two periods before Dylan Larkin tied the game up with a power-play goal in the third period and Patrick Kane gave the Wings the win with an overtime snipe, off of an assist by Larkin.

Now, the Wings will have to replicate that performance, but this time on the road, at 5,280 feet of elevation, and without their captain.

Larkin has been ruled out for approximately the next two weeks with what has been vaguely (of course, it's hockey) described as a lower-body injury that he picked up in the 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers. The game against the Avs is the first of the Wings' four-game road trip with matchups upcoming against the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said the team will probably have a better idea about when Larkin may return by the end of the road trip.

The Wings went just 1-3 when Larkin missed four games with an upper-body injury in December, but the team is hopeful they're better prepared for the absence this time around. Joe Veleno is expected to get a big bump in minutes and play primarily with Kane and Alex DeBrincat on the first line, but others will see increased minutes as well.

Since Larkin plays on the power play, penalty kill and in typical five-on-five situations, he's not easy to replace. Andrew Copp appears slated to fill Larkin's role on the power play unit.

As for their opponent, the Avalanche have been playing some pretty good hockey in their last five games since playing the Wings on Feb. 22. After playing the Wings in Detroit, the Avs traveled back home, where they narrowly lost to Toronto, then beat the Dallas Stars 5-1, the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0, then were smashed by the Nashville Predators, 5-1, and beat the Blackhawks again, 5-0.

The big-time matchup of what used to be the league's most-hated rivalry will be on national TV, with TNT showing the late start.

