Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Time, TV for game against Connor Bedard

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: United Center in Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Game notes: Tough international road trips seem to bring out the best in the Red Wings.

Earlier this year, the Wings made the journey across the pond to play in the Global Series in Sweden and lost both games to the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs. They redeemed the bad trip by winning their next three games, including one against the Boston Bruins on the road.

In a similarly tough trip, this time to the West Coast, the Wings struggled badly in their first two games, losing to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, 8-4, then falling to the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1. It was a tough start, but it appeared to be a wake-up call for the Wings as they've ripped off four straight wins since, topped off by one of their best wins of the season on Saturday, overwhelming the St. Louis Blues from the opening puck drop, winning 6-1.

The win over the Blues showed everything the Wings can be, with the team's top-end talent really showing out. Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and you couldn't miss future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who scored just 35 seconds into the game and later assisted on one of DeBrincat's goals.

Kane has been on an absolute tear after returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out for multiple games before the All-Star break. In the seven games since Kane's Feb. 10 return, he's scored a point in every game and has 10 points and four goals. The Wings are 5-2 in those seven games.

Next up for the Wings as they try and win their fifth game in a row is a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. It will be the Wings' third game in four days after a relatively quick turnaround between their game Thursday and the one on Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawks are very much still in the rebuilding phase after drafting Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. To the surprise of virtually no one, Bedard has been an instant success. He leads the team in points (39) despite playing just 44 games and is tied for the lead in goals (17).

Ordinarily, this would be a game the Wings should expect to win, but being the second night of a back-to-back and being on the road, the Wings will have to overcome tired legs.

The Wings will have Monday off and will return home to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Live updates

