Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: TV, radio, more info on preseason opener
NHL Preseason: Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0)
When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: United Center, in Chicago.
TV: NHL Network.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game Notes: The puck drops for the first time in the preseason on Wednesday night in Chicago, the two long-time rivals meet for the first of two preseason matchups. New signings and battles on the depth chart, along with roster spots make the first of eight preseason games a worthy watch. The Red Wings will open up the home portion of the preseason schedule on Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.
Live updates
