Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: TV, radio, more info on preseason opener

When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: United Center, in Chicago.

TV: NHL Network.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game Notes: The puck drops for the first time in the preseason on Wednesday night in Chicago, the two long-time rivals meet for the first of two preseason matchups. New signings and battles on the depth chart, along with roster spots make the first of eight preseason games a worthy watch. The Red Wings will open up the home portion of the preseason schedule on Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.

RYAN'S CHOICE: Never more comfortable: Why Bobby Ryan held out for tryout with Detroit Red Wings

INJURY UPDATE: No good news for Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana (shoulder): He's off to see specialist

