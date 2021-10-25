Detroit Red Wings torch Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3: Game thread recap
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings (2-2-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-4-1)
When: 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
CINEMA MAGIC: Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider wears 53 because of Herbie the Love Bug
ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Detroit Red Wings boxed in by penalties in 6-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens
Game notes: The Red Wings play their first back-to-back of the regular season. Sunday's game begins a four-games-in-seven-days stretch, withthree (Chicago, Washington, and Toronto) on the road while squeezing in a home game vs. the Florida Panthers.
Live updates
Can't see the feed? Refresh the page or click the link here.
Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings beat Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3: Game thread recap