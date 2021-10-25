Detroit Red Wings torch Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3: Game thread recap

When: 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

CINEMA MAGIC: Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider wears 53 because of Herbie the Love Bug

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Detroit Red Wings boxed in by penalties in 6-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens

Game notes: The Red Wings play their first back-to-back of the regular season. Sunday's game begins a four-games-in-seven-days stretch, withthree (Chicago, Washington, and Toronto) on the road while squeezing in a home game vs. the Florida Panthers.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the feed? Refresh the page or click the link here.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings beat Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3: Game thread recap