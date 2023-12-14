Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: What time, streaming service is the game on?

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Game notes: Will the Red Wings make it two in a row? Opposing coaches fired, that is, and perhaps wins. Probably not to the former, as Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour is about as solid as they come — job-wise as well as physically, as “Rod the Bod” (as he was known while playing at Michigan State) is still known for putting in the hours in the gym — after three straight Metropolitan Division titles in Raleigh.

Still, this season hasn’t been easy, as evidenced by the ’Canes’ fifth-place spot in the Metro, three points behind the Wings for a wild-card spot. Carolina wraps up a six-game road trip tonight at LCA; the ’Canes dropped the first four, all in Western Canada with just seven goals combined, then broke through with four goals in a Tuesday-night win in Ottawa. They can thank Sebastian Aho for that; the 26-year-old had two goals and a assist, his first points of the trip. That put Aho, who has at least 30 goals in four of the past five seasons, back on pace to get there (32 goals) again.

The ’Canes’ major issue has been injuries; No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen has been out since early November with a blood-clotting issue, and top forward Andrei Svechnikov is “out for a while” after a cross-check to the midsection on Dec. 4. (Then again, he only had one goal in 16 games then.) Stepping up has been goalie Pyotr Kochetkov — who stopped 31 shots in Tuesday’s victory — and Seth Jarvis, who scored Tuesday and, at 10 goals and 10 assists, is well on his way to career highs in both (17 and 23 as a 19-year-old in 2021-22). Also, he sometimes struggles with holding dogs.

There haven’t been any puppers on the Wings’ social media lately, just goals, as the Wings put up nine tallies in splitting their Central Division sojourn on Monday and Tuesday, with a 6-3 loss in Dallas on Monday and a 6-4 victory in St. Louis on Tuesday (leading to the firing of Blues coach Craig Berube). Eight Wings accounted for those goals, with only second-year forward Jonatan Berggren scoring on both nights.

Which goalie will get the start at LCA tonight? Whoever it is will likely be busy, if the recent shot totals are indicative: Ville Husso stopped 33 of 37 shots on Tuesday, James Reimer stopped 29 of 34 Monday (after stopping all 11 he faced in the third period Saturday) and Alex Lyon stopped 21 of 25 in 40 minutes Saturday.

After tonight, the Wings hit the road for a visit to Philadelphia on Saturday night before returning home for a Monday visit from the Anaheim Ducks. The ’Canes, meanwhile, finally get a home game, albeit on zero rest, as they host Nashville on Friday night to open a three-game homestand.

