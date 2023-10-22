Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames: Time & TV for today's game at Little Caesars Arena

When: 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

SATURDAY'S GAME: Red Wings plug in on power play in 5-2 road victory over Ottawa Senators

Game notes: Sometimes, big offseason trades work out, as the Wings’ move for Alex DeBrincat — who had at least a point in each of his first four games for his hometown team before being shutout on Saturday — appears to have. But sometimes, it blows up in your face, as the Flames’ trading away of Matthew Tkachuk prior to last season. Calgary GM Brad Treliving landed Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in exchange for Tkachuk, a return that outpaced most expectations. But while Tkachuk put up 40 goals and finished third in MVP voting, Huberdeau and Weegar combined to score 19 times and the Flames flopped to a fifth-place finish in the Pacific Division. Treliving departed — landing in Toronto, tough luck for him — the team revolted against head coach Darryl Sutter, and new GM Craig Conroy was left to pick up the pieces.

FEEL THE SWAGGER: Wings offensive firepower might have started a new home opener tradition

This season, Huberdeau, now 30, has looked much more like the version of himself that put up 115 points in 2021-22 with Florida than the one who had just 55 last season. Already this year, Huberdeau as two goals and two assists, albeit with a minus-2 rating.

The other dropoff for the Flames came in net; Jacob Markström put up a career year (including a second-place finish in Vezina voting) in 2021-22, the second season of his six-year, $36 million contract. Last season, however, the big Swede struggled, posting a 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage. This season hasn’t quite brought a rebound — Markström has a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage — but the crease is no longer the issue it was last season.

As noted, the Wings’ big move is working out, as DeBrincat, the Farmington Hills product, already has five goals; that’s an 82-goal pace, but the Wings would be happy if he simply reached his career high of 41 goals, set in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

After today’s game, the Wings stay at home for a visit from another Pacific squad, the Seattle Kraken, at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Flames, meanwhile, head home for a Tuesday-night matchup with the New York Rangers.

