Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Time, TV for game with big playoff implications

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: TNT or Max app.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

NEED SOME WINS: Detroit Red Wings lose to Rangers at LCA, but don't lose ground in wild-card playoff race

Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer, left, receives congratulations from center Andrew Copp and defenseman Moritz Seider after scoring in the second period of the Wings' 4-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

Game notes: This thing is going to come right down to the wire.

The Red Wings made their own bed when they lost seven straight games from Feb. 29-March 14, giving away their stronghold on a playoff position. Since then, the Wings haven't played their best hockey, but they've stabilized. But stable hasn't been good enough against their brutal schedule lately. The Wings are just 4-11-4 since Feb. 28, including Friday night's tough loss to the New York Rangers, and now are on the outside looking in for the playoffs. However, the Wings got a good break in the standings with a loss by the Washington Capitals Friday night.

The Wings and Capitals will face off Tuesday night in a game that could end up shaping the playoff picture.

IN NET: Detroit Red Wings' Alex Lyon, now the starting goalie, is the epitome of perseverance

Before then, the Wings have a Sunday matinee at Little Caesars Arena against the Buffalo Sabres, who still have an outside chance at making the playoffs, but would need some help. The Sabres are 5-5 in their last 10 games but enter Sunday's contest coming off back-to-back wins.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said forward Michael Rasmussen will not be available to play Sunday and while they're hoping he'll be recovered in time from his upper body injury to play the Caps on Tuesday, it may not be likely.

Derek Lalonde said definitely no Michael Rasmussen (upper body) for Red Wings Sunday; "hopeful for Tuesday, but that might be a little aggressive." — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 6, 2024

After Sunday's game against Buffalo, the Wings have just five games left this year: home against Washington, at Pittsburgh, at Toronto, home against Montreal and finally a road trip to Montreal.

